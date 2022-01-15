Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of Toro worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Toro by 90.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Toro by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after acquiring an additional 833,909 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Toro during the second quarter valued at $51,603,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Toro by 19.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,160,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,428,000 after acquiring an additional 355,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $98.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $92.62 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

