Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Roku by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,689,123. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $167.48 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

