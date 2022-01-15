Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QQC. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

QQC opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.53. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

