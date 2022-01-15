Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.26

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.26 and traded as high as $48.86. Silicom shares last traded at $47.72, with a volume of 13,467 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $329.22 million, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Silicom had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $32.88 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicom during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,406,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 36.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 532,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,479,000 after purchasing an additional 143,677 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 142.9% in the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 217,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 127,960 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 20.3% in the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 462,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom in the second quarter worth $2,996,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

