Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

SGHT stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 527,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,649,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Selnick bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $184,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 838,108 shares of company stock worth $19,270,384.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $35,800,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $32,070,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $29,144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $28,324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $13,547,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

