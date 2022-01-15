Short Interest in Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Increases By 200.0%

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of WKPPF stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Workspace Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

