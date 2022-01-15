Short Interest in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Expands By 113.2%

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the December 15th total of 47,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

WTT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. 30,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,593. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.88. Wireless Telecom Group has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 787,291 shares during the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

