Short Interest in Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Rises By 633.3%

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.
Wienerberger stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. Wienerberger has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $8.53.
About Wienerberger
Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.
