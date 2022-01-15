Short Interest in Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Rises By 633.3%

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Wienerberger stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. Wienerberger has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $8.53.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

