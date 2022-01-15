Short Interest in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Grows By 148.4%

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, a growth of 148.4% from the December 15th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 241,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.41. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 83.04%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.