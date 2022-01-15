Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declines By 62.5%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,058. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $50,015.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 485,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 127,954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,039,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 569,560 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,461,000.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

