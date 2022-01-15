Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Increases By 141.1%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 141.1% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of VSQTF opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. Victory Square Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.00.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
