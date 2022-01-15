Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Increases By 141.1%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 141.1% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VSQTF opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. Victory Square Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

