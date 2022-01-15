Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Drops By 62.6%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the December 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TMICY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMICY opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.31. Trend Micro has a 1 year low of $46.39 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $434.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.42 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 17.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trend Micro will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

