Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Increases By 133.3%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

TSUKY opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.08. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $56.94.

Get Toyo Suisan Kaisha alerts:

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold Storage, and Other. The Seafood segment processes and sells fresh seafood products.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.