Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Grows By 10,709.1%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, an increase of 10,709.1% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of SWMAY opened at $8.07 on Friday. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.88.
Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. The firm had revenue of $552.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.
