Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Grows By 10,709.1%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, an increase of 10,709.1% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SWMAY opened at $8.07 on Friday. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. The firm had revenue of $552.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

