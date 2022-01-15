Short Interest in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Drops By 88.1%

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the December 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Sunlands Technology Group worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunlands Technology Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,080. Sunlands Technology Group has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $36.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 million, a PE ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.79.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

