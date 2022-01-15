Short Interest in Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Decreases By 98.7%

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the December 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS SKPGF opened at $0.99 on Friday. Spark Power Group has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54.
Spark Power Group Company Profile
