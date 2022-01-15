Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Increases By 119.0%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the December 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark New Zealand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Spark New Zealand stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $15.20. 18,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,223. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Spark New Zealand has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

