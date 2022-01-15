Short Interest in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Decreases By 74.1%

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,300 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the December 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other SigmaTron International news, VP John P. Sheehan sold 4,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $48,284.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda K. Frauendorfer sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $38,149.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,165 shares of company stock valued at $142,121 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 21.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

SGMA stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

