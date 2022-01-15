Short Interest in Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Increases By 128.4%

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 128.4% from the December 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEKEY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. 18,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,888. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.
Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
Seiko Epson Company Profile
Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.
Read More: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.