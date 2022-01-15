Short Interest in Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Increases By 128.4%

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 128.4% from the December 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEKEY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. 18,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,888. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seiko Epson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.