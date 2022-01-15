Short Interest in Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Drops By 97.3%

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Sagicor Financial stock remained flat at $$3.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. Sagicor Financial has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, Sagicor Life USA, and Head Office and Other segments. The company offers life and health insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as annuities and pension administration services.

