Short Interest in Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Drops By 97.3%

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of Sagicor Financial stock remained flat at $$3.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. Sagicor Financial has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.80.
Sagicor Financial Company Profile
