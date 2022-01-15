Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Declines By 70.0%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAFRY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($152.27) to €130.00 ($147.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Safran from €145.00 ($164.77) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($170.45) to €140.00 ($159.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of Safran stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $32.38. 235,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,888. Safran has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.