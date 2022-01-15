Short Interest in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Expands By 235.0%

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 235.0% from the December 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE OACB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 33,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,286. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 229.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 17.7% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 289,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 43,484 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

