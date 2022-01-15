Short Interest in Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Expands By 5,627.8%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a growth of 5,627.8% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of MRRTY stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Marfrig Global Foods has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $5.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.2001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 11.6%.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

