Short Interest in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Drops By 66.7%

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 4,727.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ INFR remained flat at $$32.22 during trading hours on Friday. 26 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $32.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th.

