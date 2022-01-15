Short Interest in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Rises By 3,070.6%

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 3,070.6% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Kirin stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. Kirin has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $22.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. Analysts predict that Kirin will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

