Short Interest in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Rises By 105.3%

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOFF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

JOFF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.73. 709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,154. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

