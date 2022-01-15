Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Decreases By 56.5%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the December 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JAPAY stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.31. 32,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Japan Tobacco will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Japan Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

