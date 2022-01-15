Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Decreases By 56.5%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the December 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of JAPAY stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.31. 32,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.
Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Japan Tobacco will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Japan Tobacco Company Profile
Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.
