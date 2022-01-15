Short Interest in IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Declines By 100.0%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 418,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDXAF opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $261.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.44.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA is engages in the development and provision of fingerprint imaging and recognition technology. It offers off-chip fingerprint sensor and on-card enrollment solution. The company was founded on July 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.