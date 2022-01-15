Short Interest in Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Drops By 61.2%

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the December 15th total of 504,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:CBDHF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. 152,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,902. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. Hempfusion Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $3.69.

About Hempfusion Wellness

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; and digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

