Short Interest in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Expands By 154.0%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, an increase of 154.0% from the December 15th total of 49,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GIIX opened at $10.04 on Friday. Gores Holdings VIII has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the third quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

