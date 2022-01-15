Short Interest in Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Declines By 91.1%

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the December 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GRMC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,563. Goldrich Mining has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Goldrich Mining Company Profile

Goldrich Mining Co is an exploration stage company, which engages in acquiring and advancing of mineral properties. It focuses on developing Chandalar gold district in Alaska. The company was founded on March 26, 1959 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

