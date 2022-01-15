Short Interest in Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Declines By 91.1%

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the December 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GRMC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,563. Goldrich Mining has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.
Goldrich Mining Company Profile
