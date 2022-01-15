Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Drops By 52.5%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the December 15th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 486.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUF opened at $65.73 on Friday. Fraport has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $71.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.20.

Get Fraport alerts:

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.