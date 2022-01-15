Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Drops By 52.5%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the December 15th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 486.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUF opened at $65.73 on Friday. Fraport has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $71.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.20.
Fraport Company Profile
