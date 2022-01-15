Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Drops By 75.0%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFEU opened at $75.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.83. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $64.49 and a 52-week high of $79.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

