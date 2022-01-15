Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Increases By 900.0%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $2,851,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 83.2% in the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,416 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 71.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 35,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,281,000.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,910. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.836 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%.

