Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Drops By 53.8%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Fagron stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Fagron has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fagron in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

