Short Interest in Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Decreases By 97.8%

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the December 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,265. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

