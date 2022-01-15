Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Decreases By 70.9%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the December 15th total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $2.40 on Friday. Conifer has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $23.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. Conifer had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conifer will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

CNFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

