Short Interest in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Decreases By 89.9%

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the December 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHYHY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. 81,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,353. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5232 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.