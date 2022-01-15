Short Interest in China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Drops By 93.8%

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CHCJY remained flat at $$9.40 on Friday. China CITIC Bank has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $10.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

