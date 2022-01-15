Short Interest in Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) Increases By 500.0%

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BRST remained flat at $$2.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60. Broad Street Realty has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter. Broad Street Realty had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%.

Broad Street Realty, Inc is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients.

