Short Interest in Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Declines By 76.3%

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the December 15th total of 195,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Brilliance China Automotive stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. Brilliance China Automotive has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Get Brilliance China Automotive alerts:

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.