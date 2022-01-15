Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Drops By 70.7%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Shares of BPZZF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
