Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Drops By 70.7%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of BPZZF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a closed-ended trust. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of Boston Pizza restaurants included in its royalty pool. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

