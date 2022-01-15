Short Interest in BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Rises By 159.2%

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a growth of 159.2% from the December 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 279.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BLRDF opened at $19.25 on Friday. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

