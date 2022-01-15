Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Increases By 308.3%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 308.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Bangkok Bank Public stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.96. 613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759. Bangkok Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
