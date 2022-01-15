Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Increases By 308.3%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 308.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Bangkok Bank Public stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.96. 613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759. Bangkok Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

