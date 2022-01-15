Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Grows By 525.0%

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:BCV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,750. Bancroft Fund has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $36.33.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $3.17 dividend. This represents a $12.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 50.56%. This is a positive change from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.
About Bancroft Fund
Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.