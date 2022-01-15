Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Grows By 525.0%

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:BCV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,750. Bancroft Fund has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $3.17 dividend. This represents a $12.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 50.56%. This is a positive change from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

