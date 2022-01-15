Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Expands By 200.0%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Atos from €40.00 ($45.45) to €35.00 ($39.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Atos from €42.00 ($47.73) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atos from €37.00 ($42.05) to €28.00 ($31.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

