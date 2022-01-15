Short Interest in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Declines By 69.4%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGGY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. 39,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc engages in designing, engineering and manufacturing luxury cars. Its current line-up comprises three core models of the new generation of products: one grand tourer (“”GT””) (DB11), one sports car (Vantage), and one super GT (DBS Superleggera). The company also produces one four-door, four-seat sports coupe (Rapide S), Aston Martin Vulcan and Vanquish Zagato models.

