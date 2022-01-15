Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Grows By 155.4%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, an increase of 155.4% from the December 15th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS AOTVF opened at $0.90 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

