Short Interest in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declines By 80.6%

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the December 15th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 250.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 31.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000.

NYSE:ACP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. 181,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,742. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $12.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

