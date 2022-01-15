Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 113.20 ($1.54) on Wednesday. Premier Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.64 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 127 ($1.72). The firm has a market cap of £972.95 million and a PE ratio of 11.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

