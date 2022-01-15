Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 113.20 ($1.54) on Wednesday. Premier Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.64 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 127 ($1.72). The firm has a market cap of £972.95 million and a PE ratio of 11.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09.
Premier Foods Company Profile
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.